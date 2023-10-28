Betta Edu: My birthday wish is to see 50% poor Nigerians out of poverty by 2024

Betta Edu, minister for humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, says her birthday wish is to see 50 percent of vulnerable Nigerians out of multi-dimensional poverty by 2024.

Edu spoke on Friday, during the celebration of her 37th birthday at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja. The minister said she is optimistic that the target is achievable because the current administration is committed to reducing humanitarian crises and alleviating poverty in the country.

“My Wish and the wish of the president is that by this time next year, at least 50 percent of the people who are poor in this nation will be out of poverty,” she said.“This is my only birthday prayer and wish. If God can grant that to me, whatever He asks of me, I will do it. headtopics.com

“And I do not doubt that it is achievable. It is doable given the aggressive approach of Mr. President towards the reduction of humanitarian crisis and eradication of poverty in our country. “For our country, we just need to continue to push harder. Our president means well, and in the depth of his heart, he means well for this nation.”She added that even if the goal is not fully achieved in the curent administration’s first term Edu expressed optimism that it would finish up in the second tenure.

“Last year, I had just two prayer requests, and God answered those two prayer requests. This year, I want to reduce the prayer request to one,” she said.‘That was one of my birthday prayers and wishes. And God answered it. This year, I have just one birthday wish, which is for the vulnerable Nigerians to be lifted out of poverty.“So please, as we go about our work, let’s give it our all. headtopics.com

