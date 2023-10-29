Tinubu’s victory: Nigeria now on pathway to economic recovery

Convener/National Coordinator of Social Rehabilitation Gruppe (SRG), Dr. Marindoti Oludare, in this interview with Kayode Fasua, explains why his group deployed resources to boost the presidential aspiration of President Bola Tinubu, describing last week’s victory at the Supreme Court as all that ended well. Oludare, who is a Nigeria-born, US-based medical practitioner also sets varied agenda before the Tinubu administration.

My primary motivating factor was the injustice that the president was subjected to by many of his detractors and the fact that many don’t think hard enough the see what is being done to them and how this man is trying to end the exploitation the masses have been subjected to. I had always agreed with the President’s policy positions and I had come to the conclusion that he was the only one that could do what needed to be done to fix the nation.

Some still don’t understand the problems so they are misguided. But the vast majority have come around to reason with what the president’s position is and they agree with him. The president has the Midas touch. David Udenyin is supposed to be a journalist, he filed a freedom of information act request for documents against, when I asked him to request same for Atiku Abubakar, a cat got his tongue. Halliburton and Jefferson Williams are all a part of public record in the United States. headtopics.com

I won’t characterize it as control, I’ll call it regulation. We must admit social media has wrecked palpable havoc to collective fabric of our shared humanity. It use to be that children were raised by nature or nutrient, now parents can’t raise their wards anymore, algorithms raise their children for them. David Udenyin once told Olisa Agbakoba (a 70 year old man) shut up on social media. That is uncouth, rude and unAfrican.

You were also reported to have advocated sweeping reforms in the National Youth Service Corps. What is the nature of these reforms?NIPOST chief applauds Tinubu for bridging age, gender gap in governance headtopics.com

