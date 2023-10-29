My focus will be on Gen Z generation artistes, says Ara, new Lagos PMAN gov

After being announced as the new governor of the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association Of Nigeria, PMAN Lagos chapter, on Tuesday Aralola Olamuyiwa, Nigeria’s foremost female drummer in Africa, commonly known by her stage name ‘Ara,’ unveiled her areas of priority.

“Additionally, we have the PMAN awards coming up, where we’ll introduce upcoming artists and provide them with a platform to be heard. We’re also planning to create a compendium, a book of musicians in Nigeria. Due to the overwhelming popularity of Afro beats, other music genres like Juju, Apala, and Fuji have been pushed into the background, even though they have talented artists. PMAN aims to create a platform for these genres to thrive,” she added.

Also addressing members of the press was Sunny Neji, Vice President of PMAN, regarding the association’s election. He stated that, like any other responsible organization, PMAN is not exempted from holding elections. “We need to hold an election to choose new executives who will oversee the union, and that’s one of the reasons we are here today.” headtopics.com

Emphasizing PMAN’s plans, Neji added, “We have great plans, primarily focused on our members, aiming to improve the music business for them, making it more lucrative and life easier to bear. PMAN has ambitious plans, and we’re ready to work. We’re inviting as many people as possible because there’s strength in numbers. We’re asking everyone to come and join us because there will be numerous opportunities. Many things will come up, but we’ll provide excellent training.

Addressing the purpose of the convention, Chairman Media, Michael Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman, said, “It’s an election where we are about to elect new executives. Maybe, I say ‘maybe’ because I’m not sure if someone is already set to take over, but that’s what we are here for. At the end of the day, everything will hopefully work out, and the progress we’ve made so far will continue, as we’ve achieved a lot. headtopics.com

