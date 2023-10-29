'The Delborough' Lagos 'll Boost Tourism In Lagos, Nigeria — Oba Lawal

be officially commissioned in the coming weeks, would attract tourism to Lagos in particular and Nigeria at large.

Oba Lawal, who is among the eminent Nigerians appointed into The Delborough’s Board, spoke during the official inauguration of the Board recently in Lagos. The respected Lagos monarch was unequivocal when he said, “The Delborough Lagos will boost tourism in Lagos State and Nigeria, taking into account its well thought-out operational guidelines, high quality standards, and target clientele.

“In its quest to showcase its luxury philosophy, The Delborough Lagos is primed to attract affluent and refined guests from across the globe who appreciate the finest quality of service and attention to guests’ needs.” headtopics.com

The 5-storey The Delborough Lagos with its elegant accommodations and sophisticated state-of-the-art luxury facilities is located at Plot 1502, Bishop Aboyade Cole Close, Opposite Krispy Kreme, Victoria Island, Lagos.The 9-member Board headed by His Royal Majesty Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, Obi of Onitsha (Agbogidi), consists of: His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II, Oniru of Iruland); Prof. Chief Mike A.A. Ozekhome; Usman Alkali Baba; Arc. Dns.

The Delborough’ Lagos will boost tourism in Lagos, NigeriaHis Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II, Oniru of Iruland) has said that the newest and most luxurious hotel in Africa, The Delborough Lagos to be officially commissioned in coming weeks, would attract tourism to Nigeria and Lagos in particular. Read more ⮕

Tinubu greets Oba of Lagos at 80The Nation Newspaper Tinubu greets Oba of Lagos at 80 Read more ⮕

Tinubu felicitates Oba of Lagos @ 80The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu felicitate Oba of Lagos at 80The Nation Newspaper Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu felicitate Oba of Lagos at 80 Read more ⮕

Tinubu Celebrates Oba Akiolu Of Lagos At 80President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his long-time ally, friend and confidant, His Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos State, on his 80th birthday. Read more ⮕

'The Delborough' Board Is Strongest I've Ever Chaired, Says Obi Of OnitshaOne of Africa’s most respected traditional rulers, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, has said that the Board membership of The Delborough Lagos Read more ⮕