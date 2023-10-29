Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu felicitate Oba of Lagos at 80

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu described the revered monarch as a fountain of wisdom, knowledge, and a staunch custodian of the rich culture and traditions of Lagos.

“Baba is a defender of the truth and his people. My achievements as Lagos State Governor are partly due to his support and counsel. His Majesty’s reign has brought peace, progress, and development to the good people of Lagos,” the President says.

“Today, I celebrate an extraordinary monarch whose wit and foresight are peerless. May His Majesty live long, and may his reign on the throne of his fathers continue to be prosperous,” President Tinubu prays. headtopics.com

Also extolling the monarch’s virtues, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described him as a visionary and vibrant leader.He said Oba Akiolu, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, who clocks 80 today, is an epitome of dedication and selflessness in public and community service.

He said: “On behalf of my wife and family, the government, and people of Lagos State, I congratulate Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, on the auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday. It is with great delight that I join Oba Akiolu’s family, friends, associates and subjects to celebrate his 80th birthday. headtopics.com

“Oba Akiolu used his elevated positions in the Police to uplift the standards of life of the people he served. As an Assistant Inspector General of Police, he discharged his duties with the utmost professionalism, competence and dedication. He left the Nigerian Police in 2002 with impeccable records, exhibiting the true spirit of royalty He is an epitome of dedication and selflessness in public and community service.

