West Ham United vs Everton: Preview, Team News

Emerson Palmieri serves a one-game ban, while fellow full-back Vladimir Coufal has been nursing a muscle issue.Club captain Seamus Coleman has resumed full training for the first time since injuring his knee in May.West Ham have won four of their past six top-flight games against Everton, compared to three victories in the previous 24 meetings (D7, L14).

The Merseysiders have won 12 Premier League away matches versus the Hammers, more than against any other side. David Moyes’ team have scored in each of their last 11 league games, including all nine this season, and have netted in all 18 of their home matches in league and cup in 2023.

They have made six changes to their Premier League starting line-up this season – no team has had fewer – and have named the same team in each of their previous five top-flight fixtures. The Merseysiders’ last five league victories have all come against teams beginning with a ‘B’. They are winless in 19 top-flight matches (D7, L12) against sides starting with other letters. headtopics.com

Preview: West Ham United vs Everton – prediction, team news

NPFL Reschedules Five Matches Involving, Insurance, Rivers United, Doma United
The board of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) have rescheduled five matches due to logistics reasons.

NPFL: Bendel Insurance, Akwa United draw as Rangers hammer Pillars
Rangers hammer Pillars in Awka, Insurance can only draw against Akwa United, while Gombe United pipped Plateau United

Presidency Approves Appointment Of Bisi Kazeem As South West Deputy Corps Marshal
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume has approved the appointment of Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal.

U.S commits $200m to counterterrorism efforts in Sahel and West Africa Sub-Regions

Championship: Ajayi ruled out of West Brom's trip to Coventry City
West Brom manager, Carlos Corberan has revealed Semi Ajayi is not fit for his side's Sky Bet Championship clash against Coventry City. Ajayi missed the Baggies home win against Queens Park Rangers in midweek due to an ankle injury. Corberan stated that there is no timescale on the centre-back's return date yet.