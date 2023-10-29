Preview: West Ham United vs Everton – prediction, team news

West Ham boss David Moyes will recall a number of key players after making seven changes for Thursday’s Europa League defeat by Olympiakos.

Emerson Palmieri serves a one-game ban, while fellow full-back Vladimir Coufal has been nursing a muscle issue.Club captain Seamus Coleman has resumed full training for the first time since injuring his knee in May.West Ham have won four of their past six top-flight games against Everton, compared to three victories in the previous 24 meetings (D7, L14).

The Hammers are vying for a third consecutive home league win against the Toffees, a feat they have not achieved since 1974.West Ham have lost three of their 14 most recent Premier League home games (W7, D4), with those defeats coming against Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester City. headtopics.com

David Moyes’ team have scored in each of their last 11 league games, including all nine this season, and have netted in all 18 of their home matches in league and cup in 2023. The only Premier League campaign in which they scored in each of their opening 10 matches was 2015-16.

They have made six changes to their Premier League starting line-up this season – no team has had fewer – and have named the same team in each of their previous five top-flight fixtures. Jarrod Bowen has scored three goals in his past three games against Everton, including both strikes in the Hammers’ 2-0 win in this fixture last season.The Merseysiders’ last five league victories have all come against teams beginning with a ‘B’. They are winless in 19 top-flight matches (D7, L12) against sides starting with other letters. headtopics.com

