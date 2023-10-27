U.S commits $200m to counterterrorism efforts in Sahel and West Africa Sub-Regions

The United States has committed $200 million to counterterrorism efforts in the Sahel region and parts of the West Africa Sub-region since 2018, a senior US official announced in Abuja on Friday.

“We consult with the Nigerian government on the full range of the security issues that they face, including banditry, oil smuggling, and secessionist movements,” he said. He said that the areas of partnership with various Nigerian government agencies include border security management, rule of law, aviation security, and illicit drug trafficking.

He emphasized that Security is also related to economic empowerment, and “We want to make sure that good governance and economic empowerment are delivered to the citizens of the continent and the Nigerian people.” headtopics.com

He said, “We are partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Ministry of Finance, and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit on how to safeguard Nigeria’s financial system and make sure it’s not being used and cannot be used by illicit actors to support terrorism”.

“We have a number of partnerships with the Nigeria criminal justice system, including the Nigerian Police, High Courts and Magistrate Courts, and the Nigerian Correctional Services”, he said. “The Bureau supports the Nigeria Police Complaint Response Unit, several virtual courtrooms, and technologies to track detainees at the correctional centres with the hope that justice is applied to everyone in real-time.” headtopics.com

“It is also a key player in regional security efforts. The United States’ support for Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts will help to strengthen the country’s ability to combat terrorism and extremism and to protect its citizens and its interests.

