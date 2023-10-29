Keyamo woos investors for aviation sector

The minister, who is on a working visit to the United States said talks are at an advanced stage between Nigeria and United over the resumption of direct flights from Huston.

Keyamo disclosed this in Houston, Texas, during the week on his ongoing quest to solicit investors for the Aviation industry. He was guest of honour at the Fidelity International Trade & Creative Connect that was held at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las America, Houston, Texas where he met with the Mayor of Houston, Texas, Sylvester Turner and his team members.

According to a statement by the Minister’s Special Assistant, Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, said Keyamo also discussed issues of bilateral relationship regarding the resumption of direct flights from the US to Nigeria. headtopics.com

He said: “I spoke with the Mayor of Houston Texas, and his team to advance talks regarding the resumption of direct flights from Houston to Nigeria.” Another interesting diplomatic consideration the two envoys looked at is the opening of a Nigerian consulate in Houston.He stated: “During my visit to Houston, I also took time to visit the fast-developing Aerospace of the city in Ellington. I met Mr. Arturo Machuca, Director of EllingtonAirport and Houston Spacesport and his team who did a detailed presentation to us and conducted us round the Aerospace. We were well guided on the development of our own Aerospace.

