NPFL: Bendel Insurance, Akwa United draw as Rangers hammer Pillars

Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, was the venue, but unfortunately, Insurance were a shadow of their usual selves as their blunt attacking force failed to convert several begging opportunities into goals.

Only Tamara Ezekiel, for the home side, came close to a goal in the stoppage time of the first half, but his header missed the target. “Insurance lost players; I think the management can attest to that. They can tell you why they allowed their players to go when they have not got replacements.“It is what you will see. The league has a long way to go. So it is a game we take one after the other.”

“Like you said, not this game alone. The last three games we played, we had problems with the attackers scoring goals. The coach just has to keep looking at how best he can get the players who are fit and work on them. headtopics.com

To Coach Osho of Akwa United, the result was not bad. He promised to consolidate in their next two matches, which are at home in Uyo.“This is not a bad result. I believe if we play our next two matches, which are home games, it will lift us up on the ladder.”The return of former Enugu Rangers’ manager Abdul Maikaba to Awka against his former side was chastening, as Rangers humiliated his side 4-1.

But the Flying Antelope restored parity 10 minutes later, following Godwin Obaje’s successful penalty. Isaac Saviour scored Rangers’ second goal in the 53rd minute; three minutes later, Nwaodu Chukwudi scored the third, and he completed his brace in the 63rd minute.Elsewhere at the Pantami Stadium, Sadiq Shuaibu’s penalty in the 94th minute gave Gombe United a win over Plateau United. headtopics.com

NPFL: Akwa United were tactically disciplined against InsuranceAkwa United head coach, Fatai Osho, says his players were tactically disciplined in the 0-0 draw against Bendel Insurance on Sunday. The 2021 champions put up a brilliant performance to secure their first point in an away game this season. Read more ⮕

NPFL Reschedules Five Matches Involving, Insurance, Rivers United, Doma UnitedThe board of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) have rescheduled five matches due to logistics reasons. Read more ⮕

Tamara disappointed with Akwa United draw, hopeful of fightbackBendel Insurance midfielder, Ezekiel Tamara is confident the team will return to winning ways soon. The Benin Arsenals were held by Akwa United in a Nigeria Premier Football League matchday five fixture at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Saturday. It was the first time Bendel Insurance dropped points at home this season. Read more ⮕

Plateau United out to end Gombe United’s unbeaten home streakPlateau United are confident of halting Gombe United's impressive home run in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, this season. Gombe United are unbeaten at the Pantami Stadium. The Peace Boys will lock horns with the Savannah Scorpions in a matchday five fixture on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Akwa Ibom Gov, Eno congratulates Tinubu over supreme court victoryAkwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, on Friday congratulated President Bola Tinubu over his Supreme Court victory. Governor Eno noted that the victory has put an end to all the litigations against the President's emergence at the February 25, 2023 elections. Read more ⮕

Akwa Ibom Govt Seals Two Banks Over Alleged Tax EvasionBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕