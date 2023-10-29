NPFL: Bendel Insurance, Akwa United draw as Rangers hammer Pillars

Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, was the venue, but unfortunately, Insurance were a shadow of their usual selves as their blunt attacking force failed to convert several begging opportunities into goals.
Only Tamara Ezekiel, for the home side, came close to a goal in the stoppage time of the first half, but his header missed the target. “Insurance lost players; I think the management can attest to that. They can tell you why they allowed their players to go when they have not got replacements.“It is what you will see. The league has a long way to go. So it is a game we take one after the other.”
“Like you said, not this game alone. The last three games we played, we had problems with the attackers scoring goals. The coach just has to keep looking at how best he can get the players who are fit and work on them. headtopics.com
To Coach Osho of Akwa United, the result was not bad. He promised to consolidate in their next two matches, which are at home in Uyo.“This is not a bad result. I believe if we play our next two matches, which are home games, it will lift us up on the ladder.”The return of former Enugu Rangers’ manager Abdul Maikaba to Awka against his former side was chastening, as Rangers humiliated his side 4-1.
But the Flying Antelope restored parity 10 minutes later, following Godwin Obaje’s successful penalty. Isaac Saviour scored Rangers’ second goal in the 53rd minute; three minutes later, Nwaodu Chukwudi scored the third, and he completed his brace in the 63rd minute.Elsewhere at the Pantami Stadium, Sadiq Shuaibu’s penalty in the 94th minute gave Gombe United a win over Plateau United. headtopics.com
Nigeria Headlines
