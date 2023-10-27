Presidency Approves Appointment Of Bisi Kazeem As South West Deputy Corps Marshal

Speaking on the appointment, the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, expressed delight over the height of transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process and urged the appointed Officer to show more commitment and rededicate himself to achieving the Corporate mission of the Corps, which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

He stated that the exercise is part of the Commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work which is in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Corps.

He charged him to put in his best in the course of duty as the new rank calls for more focus, more dedication, commitment and passion. On his part, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume who approved the appointment on behalf of the Federal Government, asked the appointed officer warm regards and assurances. headtopics.com

