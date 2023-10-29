ASUU Distributes Relief Items To IDPs, Asks Tinubu To Fix Insecurity

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU) has asked President Bola Tinubu to tackle the security challenges facing the North-West and other parts of the country.ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, made the call on Sunday in Katsina State while disbursing relief materials to at least 320 internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Gidan Dawa and Babbar Ruga Camps.

Items distributed to the IDPs by the Union include Rice, beans, spaghetti, groundnut oil, salt, and seasoning. Osodeke who was represented by the ASUU National Resource Person, Dr Lawwali Alkali Argungu, noted that the union has a lot to do on security matters of the country looking at the staggering number of IDPs in the country.

He expressed displeasure and disappointment with the inability of former President Muhammadu Buhari to deal with the insecurity issue, urging Tinubu to fix the country, particularly on the security aspect.“We have been giving attention to IDPs across the country. The beneficiaries here are 320. ASUU is disbursing these items to them because we are more concerned with the vulnerable groups,” he said. headtopics.com

“It has been a long program of ASSU. ASUU has always identified with the vulnerable groups and IDPs are the most serious vulnerable groups in Nigeria. “About a month or so we had a similar event in north central, so we are now doing it in the North-West. ASUU sees IDPs as the principal manifestation of serious problems of leadership in this country.

“Looking at the number of IDPs in the country, we still have a lot to do on the security matters. headtopics.com

“And the parameter we always use in identifying that the security is tackled, these IDPs should be cleared. They should go back to their original homes so that they can farm, they can settle there, can be stable so that is how Nigerians should know that the security matters have been tackled.

