NNPP crisis: South East exco ratify Kwankwaso’s expulsion, endorse Aniebonam as founder

The party leaders from the South East states, who converged on Awka, the Anambra State capital for a zonal executive conference, said Kwankwaso and members of his Kwankwasiya group have ceased to be members of the party. There have been crisis in the party, following allegations that Kwankwaso had perfected plans to highjack the party from its founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam.

'Kwankwaso flew many miles, during the COVID-19, when there was restriction of inter-state movement, to come to Anambra to beg our party's founder, Boniface Aniebonam, for him to be the presidential candidate of the party. 'He entered into an MOU with the party and he was allowed to run on the platform. We didn't know he had sinister motive, which was to highjack the party.

