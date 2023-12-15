Fisherman laments decline in fish population and water levels in Northern Nigeria

Daudu Wakili has been a fisherman since childhood. He believes he is not an ordinary fisherman, at least according to the tradition in his native Kebbi State. Participating in the famous annual Argungu Fishing Festival is the ultimate goal of many fishermen in Northern Nigeria. Mr Wakili has done that more than 20 times. The 56-year-old Argungu-born fisherman told PREMIUM TIMES in October that he has also trained many participants. Participation in the festival gave him goosebumps.

But Mr Wakili believes things are changing due to 'end of time' 'Things were better 10 years ago,' he said. 'The number of fish is reducing, several fish species are migrating and the water level keeps going down. Even with the rainy season, the water you saw in Matan Fada river is still too low for a festival to be held there.' Weather experts like Sa'idu Wali, a senior lecturer in the Geography department at Federal University Birnin Kebbi, see what Mr Wakili calls an 'end of time' situation as climate change shock





