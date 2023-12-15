Felix Omatsola Ogbe assumes office as new Executive Secretary of NCDMB

Felix Omatsola Ogbe has assumed office as the new Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB). He held his first official meeting with the Directors and management of the Board. Ogbe, an oil and gas engineer, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu, replacing Simbi Kesiye Wabote.





