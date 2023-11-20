Lagos State Government Dislodges Illegal Occupants and Plans to Demolish Shanties

The Lagos state government dislodged illegal occupants in Ijegun and announced plans to demolish shanties in the area. The Commissioner of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stated that this is part of the government's effort to sanitize school environments.





