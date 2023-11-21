Lagos Deputy Governor's Office Allocates N2m for Rechargeable Fans and Fridge

A document on the Lagos Public Procurement Agency (LPPA) website shows that N2,017,840 was earmarked for the supply of rechargeable fans and fridge in the office of the deputy governor. This is contrary to the N2,017,840,000 quoted by Funso Doherty, governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), in Lagos. In an open letter to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, posted via X on Saturday, Doherty called attention to projects funded with taxpayers’ money.

Doherty said he analysed the register of public procurement awards by LPPA for the second and third quarters of 2023. According to the ADC candidate, the awards reviewed were from April to September 2023. In the letter, Doherty listed some projects awarded by the state government that “require greater scrutiny”. He cited that N2,017,840,000 was awarded for the “provision of supply items (rechargeable fans, rechargeable lights, and fridge) in the office of the deputy governor”





thecableng » / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JUST IN: Lagos Deputy Governor Hamzat Storms Court for Lagos Guber Election AppealA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

The Delborough’ Lagos will boost tourism in Lagos, NigeriaHis Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II, Oniru of Iruland) has said that the newest and most luxurious hotel in Africa, The Delborough Lagos to be officially commissioned in coming weeks, would attract tourism to Nigeria and Lagos in particular.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

'The Delborough' Lagos 'll Boost Tourism In Lagos, Nigeria — Oba LawalThe Oniru of Iruland, HRM Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II), has said that the newest and most luxurious hotel in Africa, The Delborough Lagos to

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Customs Intercepts 13 Trucks Of Foreign Rice, N1.24bn 17 'Tokunbo' Vehicles In Lagos, OgunThe Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja, on Tuesday, announced the interception of 13 trucks, 7,381 bags of 50kg

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Customs Intercepts N1.24bn Foreign Rice, 17 'Tokunbo' Vehicles In Lagos, OgunThe Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Lagos, on Tuesday, announced the interception of 13 trucks carrying 7,381 bags of

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Cross River writes off ex-Olympian Ironbar’s N2m medical bill, appoints him coachThe Cross River State Government says it has expended over N10 million to medically rehabilitate ex-Olympian, Etim Ironbar, two months after taking him away from Lagos Streets, where he was squatting and doing menial tasks to survive. The state government has also appointed Ironbar as the coach of the state weightlifting team.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »