African Union Becomes Permanent Member of G-20, Transforming it into G-21

On 9 September 2023, the Group of 20 (better known as G-20) in its summit in New Delhi, India, announced a decision to welcome the African Union (AU) as a new permanent member, effectively transforming the inter-governmental forum into G-21. September 9, the day the invitation was announced, coincides with the 24th anniversary of the Sirte Declaration in Sirte, Libya, where the African Union was announced as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity.

Prior to the admission of the AU as a permanent member, it had been an invited member of the forum. The AU’s new status with the G20 mirrors a similar status enjoyed in the group by the European Union (EU), one of the largest economies in the world and the world’s largest single market area. The EU is a permanent member of the ‘club’ alongside three of its member States – France, Germany, and Italy – and is normally represented by the president of the European Commission and President of the European Counci





