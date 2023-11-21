Senate calls for immortalisation of national flag designer

The Senate has called on the federal government to immortalise the late designer of the national flag, Taiwo Akinkunmi, who passed away on August 29 in Ibadan. During Tuesday's plenary session, Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun of Oyo South moved a motion, prompting the Senate to observe a minute's silence in honour of Akinkunmi. The lawmakers also urged the federal government to conduct a state burial in Akinkunmi's honour to recognise his significant contribution to the country's national identity.

The Senate then dissolved into a committee of the whole to consider the committee's report on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwo Oyedele lists recommendations of Nigeria’s Presidential Tax Committee (Full List)President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received the report titled 'Quick Wins within 30 days' of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee led by its Chairman, Taiwo Oyedele, on Tuesday at the Aso Villa.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

'Suspend multiple taxes, digitalise FX regime' -- 20 policy recommendations by Taiwo Oyedele’s tax teamNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Taiwo Oyedele: FG to implement new FX rules for 'fair price' by year-endNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Taiwo Oyedele: FG to implement new FX rules for 'fair price' by year-endNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Actor Soji Taiwo becomes ‘Baba Ijo’ in Abeokuta churchThe Nation Newspaper Actor Soji Taiwo becomes 'Baba Ijo' in Abeokuta church

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

I can advise Akpabio because I’m older, more experiencedThe Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume said he can advise the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio because he is older and more experienced in senate issues.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »