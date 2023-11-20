Labour Party Senators Oppose Appointments of Minority Leader and Minority Whip

On Tuesday, November 21, Senator Abba Moro was appointed as Minority Leader and Senator Osita Ngwu as Minority Whip by Senate President Godswill Akpabio. However, the Labour Party (LP) senators opposed the appointments, stating that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now occupies three out of the four minority positions for Principal Officers. The remaining position went to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).
The seats of the Senate Minority Leader and Minority Whip became vacant after the Court of Appeal sacked the former occupants, Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon (PDP-Plateau North) and Darlington Nwokocha (LP-Abia Central) respectively. The appellate court nullified Mwadkwon's election and ordered a rerun, while Nwokocha was replaced by Senator Augustine Akobundu of the PDP
