IHERIS University Togo Supports Suspension of Degree Certificates from Benin Republic and Togo

The management of IHERIS University Togo has expressed support for the suspension of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo by the Nigerian government following a report on degree racketeering by an undercover journalist, published by an online newspaper. The university said this in a statement issued in Lome, the Togolese capital city, and made available to journalists by its Registrar, Dr. Adamu Muhammad Wakili.

According to Wakili, the decision was necessary for the restoration of confidence among stakeholders because universities in Togo and Benin Republic were constantly denigrated as a result of the activities of some individuals who are bent on rubbishing the integrity of others by engaging in nefarious activities, most especially certificate racketeering. The most recent occurrence, which informed IHERIS University’s position followed by a report by an undercover reporter, who got a degree certificate from a university in Benin Republic within six weeks via a certificate racketeering agen





