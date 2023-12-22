Benue APC lawmakers accuse governor of running state like a parish

The National Assembly caucus from Benue State, under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday, came hard on the Governor of the State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia. They accused the governor of running the state government like a parish. The lawmakers, at a press briefing in Abuja, called on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to quickly prevail on the Governor, before he runs the state aground.

According to them, Alia’s tendencies could cost the party a defeat in subsequent elections in the state if he was not quickly called to order. The text of the press conference was read by the leader of the caucus and Senator representing Benue North West, Senator Titus Zam. He disclosed that the matter had been reported severally to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, who has been mediating to see that things were normalised. “We the undersigned are members of the National Assembly Caucus elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform from Benue Stat





DailyPostNGR » / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Benue lawmakers call for President Tinubu's intervention in APC crisisMembers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state have called for President Bola Tinubu's intervention in the party crisis. The lawmakers accused the governor of marginalising APC members and acting in a dictatorial manner.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Benue State Governor Assures Quick Return of Lobi Stars to Home GroundBenue State governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has assured that his administration is working assiduously to ensure quick return of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Lobi Stars, to their traditional home ground, Aper Aku stadium, in Makurdi.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Benue State House of Assembly Passes Vote of Confidence on Governor AliaThe Benue State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and Speaker Rt. Hon. Aondona Dajoh. The motion was moved by Hon. Simon Gabo, who praised the governor's policies and programs that have restored confidence in governance. Governor Alia has achieved stabilisation of salary and pension payments, rehabilitation of the Assembly Complex, and completion of road projects without borrowing funds.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

APC Candidate Emerges Victorious in Kogi State Governorship ElectionThe All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate wins the governorship election in Kogi State, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) records its worst electoral performance.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

APC to hand over Rivers state chapter structure to FCT MinisterThe ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded arrangements to hand over its Rivers state chapter structure to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. This came to light following the resolve of the Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led national working committee (NWC) to dissolve the embattled Rivers state Executive Committee at all levels.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former Ekiti State Governor Challenges APC to Project its ManifestoFormer governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, challenges the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to project its manifesto for effective implementation. He insists that the party leadership should provide feedback to President Bola Tinubu based on Nigerians' opinions.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »