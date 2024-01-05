Lawmakers in Edo State differ over supply of Christmas Rice

Two federal lawmakers from Edo State, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa and Hon. Dekeri Anamero differed over the supply of truck-loads of Christmas Rice meant as palliatives by the federal government to federal lawmakers for their constituents. Interestingly, Idahosa, who represents Ovia federal constituency, and Anamero, who represents the Etsako federal constituency, are also governorship aspirants on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

Idahosa yesterday called for a probe over an allegation that four-trailer loads of rice gifted to federal lawmakers has been supplied and shared to their constituents. Idahosa’s call for a probe came after Anamero, in a viral video on social media, told his supporters to demand, from their representatives and senators, the whereabouts of the bags of rice as approved by President Tinubu for each of the 360 House of Representatives members, and 109 senator





