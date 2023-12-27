Building Collapse Prevention Guild Calls for Action Against Substandard Buildings in Ebute Metta

Building Collapse Preventive Guild (BCPG) has called for more action against substandard buildings under construction in Ebute Metta and environs. This was with a view to saving the lives of citizens, following incidents of building collapse in Lagos Mainland. The guild said the call became necessary after the loss of three lives during the collapse of a four-storey building, on Friday, December 22, at Lagos Street, Ebute Metta.

According to the guild, when a three-storey building collapsed at No 29, Oloto Street, Ebute-Metta on the Lagos Mainland on July 11, 2013, BCPG advised that the other four-storey building within this same compound should be cordoned off as it appeared weak





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.