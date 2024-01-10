Soldier Arrested for Criticising Lagos Governor in Viral Video

The Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, said a soldier who criticised Lagos State governor, Babajide San-Olu, in a viral video has been arrested. Lagbaja stated that the conduct of the soldier caught driving against traffic does not represent the entire Nigerian Army. He disclosed that many viral videos showing soldiers criticizing Sanwo-Olu were fake.

The Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, said a soldier who criticised Lagos State governor, Babajide San-Olu, in a viral video has been arrested. Lagbaja stated that the conduct of the soldier caught driving against traffic does not represent the entire Nigerian Army. According to the Army Chief, only one authentic video was investigated, and the unidentified soldier involved had been arrested. He said that the Army has taken steps to instruct soldiers on how to behave in the different localities they are deployed. On January 2, Governor Sanwo-Olu ordered the arrest of a soldier and some commercial motorcyclists for driving against the traffic on the Lagos-Badagry expressway





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

African Union troops hand over base to Somali National Army in SomaliaTroops of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) hand over a forward operating base to the Somali National Army (SNA) as part of the phased drawdown and handover of security responsibilities. The request for a pause in the African troop drawdown is made due to continued terror attacks in the country. To the headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always well-written and easy to understand.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Caverton Helicopters commissions aviation training simulator in LagosCaverton Helicopters has commissioned its Leonardo AW 109 Level 5 Simulator at its Aviation Training Centre in Lagos, in an effort to expand its aviation training facilities to meet international standards. Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, believes that the facility will reduce capital flight from the country and allow more aviation and military personnel to train in Nigeria.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Over 50,000 Nigerian soldiers involved in peacekeeping operationsNo fewer than 50,000 soldiers are presently involved in peacekeeping operations across the country, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said on Tuesday. The internal security operations include counter-terrorism efforts in the North East, separatist operations in the South East, and combating oil theft in the South South.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Over 50,000 Nigerian soldiers involved in internal security operationsThe Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, stated that more than 50,000 soldiers are currently involved in several peacekeeping operations across the country. The internal security operations include counter-terrorism efforts in the North-east, separatist operations in the South-east, and combating oil theft in the South-south.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Increasing Attacks on Officials of Lagos State Building Control Agency CondemnedThe General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, condemns increasing attacks on officials of the agency. Oki reacts to a recent attack where dangerous weapons and charms were used on officers carrying out routine monitoring. The agency remains committed to ensuring safe buildings across the state.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

NDLEA intercepts cannabis consignment at Lagos airportThe Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted a consignment of 'Colorado', a strong strain of cannabis, concealed in boxing kits imported from the United States. The agency successfully tracked and arrested the distributor, Olorunfunmi Olakunle, who delivers the substance to dealers in Lagos State. In a separate operation, a female supplier of ammunition to bandits was also arrested.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »