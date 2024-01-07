Supreme Court rules against Lagos State government's control of inland waterways

The Supreme Court held that the existing laws do not favour the Lagos State government's contention on resource control. The Lagos State Government has lost its share of control of Nigeria’s inland waterways which it has exercised for over 15 years through levying and licensing of operators in the sector. The Supreme Court, on Friday, held that it was the sole responsibility of the central government to impose levies, and issue licences to operators in the industry.

Delivering its judgement on a suit concerning the dispute, a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro said it was unlawful for state governments to seek to control the nation’s inland waterways. In the lead judgement written by Mr Okoro, the Supreme Court held that existing laws confer exclusive control of activities in the inland waterways on the federal government through its agencies, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the Nigerian Maritime Standard and Safety Agency (NMSSA) and no other tier of government





Supreme Court adjourns judgement on Kano State governorship election disputeA five-member panel of the Supreme Court adjourned the appeal on the dispute over the Kano State governorship election for judgement after taking strenuous arguments from lawyers to the parties to the appeal. Mr Yusuf, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was declared winner of the Kano State governorship election held on 18 March by Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC. The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Abuja, upheld Mr Gawuna’s case, and nullified Governor Yusuf’s election. A date for the judgement is to be communicated to the lawyers to the parties as soon as the verdict is ready for delivery.

PDP and governorship candidate appeal Supreme Court to set aside election judgmentThe Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its governorship candidate in the March 18 governorship election in Sokoto State, Mr Saidu Umar have listed nine grounds upon which they are asking the Supreme Court to set aside the concurrent judgments of the Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal which affirmed the election of Ahmed Aliyu as Governor.

Supreme Court declares Mr Kanu's repatriation illegalThe Supreme Court has ruled that the forcible repatriation of Mr Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria is illegal. However, it also stated that there is no Nigerian law prohibiting the use of illegally obtained evidence in a trial.

Supreme Court Condemns Nigerian Government's Forcible Repatriation of Nnamdi KanuThe Supreme Court has ruled that the Nigerian government's actions in forcibly repatriating Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya were unlawful. However, the court has refused to release Kanu from the charges of terrorism and treasonable felony. Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was brought back to Nigeria in June 2021 to face trial for his campaigns for the secession of the South-east states from Nigeria.

Increasing Attacks on Officials of Lagos State Building Control Agency CondemnedThe General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, condemns increasing attacks on officials of the agency. Oki reacts to a recent attack where dangerous weapons and charms were used on officers carrying out routine monitoring. The agency remains committed to ensuring safe buildings across the state.

Court Freezes Kano State Government Bank AccountsThe court froze the accounts over the government's failure to pay compensation to traders whose shops were demolished in June.

