Nigeria Customs Service Records 12 Convictions in Illegal Wildlife Cases

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it had recorded 12 convictions over illegal wildlife cases in three years. This was disclosed at the second cooperation meeting of the Special Wildlife Office and the Wildlife Justice Commission in Lagos.

The meeting brought together some of the NCS officers who have, at one time or another been a part of the team of investigators, intelligence analysts, trainers, prosecutors and all those involved in different processes that led to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of the 12 illegal wildlife cases recorded through the joint enforcement operations within the past three years. The objective of the meeting was to review all NCS illegal wildlife cases, the lessons learnt, and the inclusion of financial investigation for prosecution, going forward. Commandant of Customs Training College, Ikeja, Acting Comptroller Hadisson, in his short opening remarks, praised the NCS special wildlife officers and commended the leadership of the officer in charg





