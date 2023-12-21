Nigeria Completes Construction of Largest Crude Refinery in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian government has announced the completion of the country's biggest crude refinery in Port Harcourt. The refinery, which consists of two units with a total refining capacity of 210,000 barrels per day, is expected to be fully operational by 2024.





