Nigeria Customs Service expresses concern over low trade volume in Africa

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has lamented the low trade volume in Africa and the stagnant growth in the continent’s trade. Adeniyi was worried that the African trade system had not grown beyond 14 to 15 per cent in the last four years. The CGC made this known when he received members of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at the Customs Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

He said the NCS fully understands the importance of balancing trade facilitation and revenue while pointing out that Africa’s share in global trade is between three and four per cent. Adeniyi expressed readiness to partner the AfCFTA Secretariat to enhance trade facilitation in Africa





