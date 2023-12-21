Nigeria's Ongoing Security Challenges and Efforts to Restore Peace

Nigeria has been in the grip of long-running trends of security challenges that have affected no fewer than 32 out of the 36 states in the country. The challenges of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, farmers-herders crisis, ethnic agitations and economic sabotage have continued to evolve in different natures and forms.

These have occupied the attention of the security forces as they battle to address the spiralling security challenges with relative successes recorded nationwide despite emerging operational challenges. Through various operations, the military and other security agencies have stepped up efforts to make Nigeria safer for all. The military has particularly deployed several kinetic to non-kinetic approaches to tackle the challenges, including amnesty and deradicalisation programmes for surrendered and repentant terrorists who laid down their arms in the various theatres of operations. Though the operations were not without setbacks, a lot was achieved in restoring peace and order to several communities across the countr





