Nigeria's Government Determined to Protect Businesses, Says Vice President

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s watch will never shift ground in its determination to protect businesses in Nigeria. According to him, enterprises are not only the very bedrock of a society but also reflect the direction the government is heading to and the speed with which it is doing so.

The VP who stated this on Wednesday while commissioning the corporate headquarters of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in Abuja in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha noted that the Tinubu administration is strategically focusing on job creation, capital accessibility, economic growth, and poverty eradication to revamp the economy. Shettima said, “Allow me to emphasise the importance of this moment: there is no more fitting time than now to reinforce the protection of enterprises in Nigeria. These enterprises not only stand as the very bedrock of our society but also reflect the direction the government is headed and the velocity with which we do s





