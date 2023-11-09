Vice President Shettima Emphasizes Unity and Tradition at Akesan Festival

Vice President Kashim Shettima attended the 37th Annual Akesan Festival in Iperu Remo, Ogun State. He emphasized the importance of unity and tradition in Nigeria's diverse society. Shettima praised the traditional institution and its leaders for their role in promoting national unity. He urged Nigerians to embrace their cultural heritage and learn from the lessons embedded in the country's cultural tapestry.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vice President Shettima Arrives in Beijing to Represent President Tinubu [PHOTOS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Vice President Shettima meets Gov Abiodun in OgunVice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima is currently visiting Ogun State. Shettima arrived in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Thursday afternoon, reportedly on a working visit. The Former Borno State Governor was received into the state by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Vice President Shettima meets with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegationVice President Shettima discusses the need for agricultural innovation and climate-smart practices in Nigeria with a delegation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Vice President Shettima Highlights Importance of Public-Private Infrastructure PartnershipsVice President Kashim Shettima emphasizes the importance of improved public-private infrastructure partnerships for Nigeria's economic growth. He praises President Tinubu's experience in brokering such partnerships and bridging infrastructure gaps.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Vice President Shettima assures Tinubu will replicate Lagos feat at national levelVice President Kashim Shettima assures that President Bola Tinubu will replicate his success in Lagos at the national level. Shettima emphasizes the need for improved public-private infrastructure partnerships in the country.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Vice President Shettima Convenes Meeting on Human Capital DevelopmentVice President Shettima has convened a meeting with key stakeholders in the human capital development sector, including business moguls Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu, to discuss the goals of the Human Capital Development programme. A multi-sectoral committee has been approved to pilot the programme's objectives.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »