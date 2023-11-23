President of the Senate urges government to prioritize ecological fund

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has asked the Federal Government to channel the ecological fund towards tackling environmental issues that are life-threatening. Akpabio advised on Thursday when the Permanent Secretary of the Ecological Project Office, Malam Ibrahim Shehu Ibrahim, led officials of his agency on an interactive session with the Senate leadership.

Akpabio was reacting to the submission of the permanent secretary, who said the monthly N3 billion allocation to his agency is grossly inadequate to tackle the requests it gets daily. Ibrahim had told the Senate leadership that the agency was currently in possession of over 5,000 requests from disaster-ravaged communities across the country for urgent attention. Akpabio, in his response, urged the agency to prioritise its interventions. He cited the case of the ocean surge that is currently ravaging five states in southern Nigeria and the massive desert encroachment of the Lake Chad basi





