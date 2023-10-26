Akpabio: How not to be a Senate President

He then said that in case you have not reflected on this before, there are five core competencies that every effective legislator should possess that are acceptable all over the world and align with toversight and legislation.
On the third leg, which is courage, his view is that for citizens to be effective as legislators, they need to have the courage to speak truth to power regardless of whose ox is gored. They must have a clear vision about what they want to achieve, the principles and values they stand for and have the courage to maintain the course, fight the good fight, and leave out the purpose of their lives as legislators.
We are now to reflect on the kind of national legislature that Nigeria has, which is the lowest we have ever had since Nigeria gained independence in 1960. The National Assembly of 2023 is such that is led by stooges of President Bola Tinubu who can't speak truth to power and who do not have those great attributes aforementioned.
The argument over the proposed 40 percent increase in the price of power was his first significant duty. After a lengthy discussion on the subject, the newly elected senators unanimously decided that the federal agencies in charge of the policy should be stopped immediately.
Again, Akpabio's leadership has faced allegations of manipulating the screening process for ministerial nominees. These claims suggest a disregard for due process and transparency in vetting candidates for key government positions. Such manipulation can undermine the integrity of the National Assembly and hinder its role as a check and balance on the executive branch.
More troubling is the timing of this revelation, which was deeply concerning, especially in the wake of the controversial ministerial screening process. Some Civil Society Organisations, such as the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) expressed concerns over the alleged admission by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of the disbursement of funds running into billions of naira to senators for holiday purposes.