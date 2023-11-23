President Tinubu Returns to Nigeria After G20 Conference in Berlin

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu returned to Nigeria after participating at the G20 Compact with Africa Economic Conference in Berlin. Two important agreements were signed between Nigeria and Germany, one on gas supply and the other on renewable energy cooperation. The Siemens Power Deal was also restructured for faster implementation.





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BREAKING: Ex-President Jonathan Visits President Tinubu at State House [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

BREAKING: President Tinubu, Top Govt. Officials to Depart Nigeria for Saudi-Africa [DETAILS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

President Tinubu Highlights Nigeria's Educated and Skilled Workforce as Key Asset for InvestmentsPresident Bola Tinubu, during a panel discussion in Berlin, emphasized that Nigeria's highly educated and skilled citizens are the primary advantage it has over other nations in attracting new investments. He also mentioned the importance of promoting the rule of law and highlighted Nigeria's pursuit of natural gas and hydrogen production.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

President Tinubu Highlights Nigeria's Human Capital as Key Investment AssetPresident Bola Tinubu emphasizes the importance of Nigeria's highly educated and skilled citizens as the country's primary asset in attracting new investments. He shares this message with international investors at the G20 Compact with Africa Economic Conference in Berlin, Germany.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nigeria President Highlights Investment Opportunities at G20 ConferencePresident Tinubu spoke at a panel discussion in Berlin, Germany, emphasizing Nigeria's potential for new investments and its pursuit of natural gas and hydrogen production. He highlighted the country's natural resources, educated population, and business-friendly environment as attractive factors for investors.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Tinubu Vows To Achieve Success By All Means Necessary President Bola Tinubu has restated his commitment to leading Nigeria to a brighter future.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »