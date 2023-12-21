Vice President Urges Graduates to Stay and Build Nigeria

Vice President Kashim Shettima has challenged graduates to embrace their potential and contribute to building a brighter future for Nigeria instead of jetting out of the country in search of greener pastures. He gave the charge when the Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker of the House of Representatives led the graduating class of the second cohort of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative on a visit to him.





