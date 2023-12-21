Social Media Empowers Palestinians to Tell Their Story, Says Palestinian Diplomat

Social media has been a key tool in changing the narrative about Palestine as it has allowed Palestinians to tell their stories and their plight under Israeli occupation, a Palestinian diplomat said on Wednesday. Abdullah Abu Shawesh, who is the ambassador of Palestine to Nigeria, said before the advent of social media, the traditional media unfairly reported Palestine. “It’s social media that makes the difference to us,” he told journalists in Abuja.

“Our people used to be killed before and nobody will talk about it. We did not succeed in telling our story until the last 15 years when we have had social media.” “This helps us as Palestinians very much and this is very important. The social media gave us the ability to tell our story, to tell the world at least and show some videos about what is happening right now and in the past in Palestine.” Mr Shawesh accused Western Media of bias in the reportage of the Israel-Palestine crisis including the current war that started on 7 October after Hamas militants attacked Israel, leading to the death of about 1,200 peopl





