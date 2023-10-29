Lecturer murdered in her residence in Minna

Adefolalu who is a lecturer with the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences of the university was discovered dead in her house by her church members.

The Nation gathered that worried about her absence in the church where she is a Pastor, the church members went to her house only to discover her in a pool of blood.

