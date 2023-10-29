FUT Minna Lecturer found slaughtered in her room

The deceased was said to be from the Department of Biochemistry, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State.

The deceased was said to be already an Associate Professor and was expected to be promoted to Professor before the end of this year when the Council of the university dissolved and must have been reconstituted.

Our Correspondent gathered that the death blew into the open when members of her Church visited her home when she was not seen in the church service. An eye witness told our Correspondent that sensing that she was indoors, the door of her room was forced open and she was found dead.

"When members of her Church go to her residence, they sense she could be in and have to force her door open only to see her in her pool of blood.Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University of Technology, Minna Chapter, Dr Bolarin Gbolahan confirmed the incident to Journalists.

"It is strange that Academics are now becoming endangered species. Our members are being kidnapped almost every week at Keffi now. we can not sleep in peace again in our homes in Minna. "The level of insecurity is becoming worrisome and something must be done before we all become victims of systemic failure," he declared.

He said,” 0n 29/10/2023 at about 1000hrs, some friends of one Dr. Mrs. Funmilola Adefolalu, a lecturer at FUT Minna visited her residence in Gbaiko Area of Minna due to inability to get her on the phone and unfortunately, on getting to the house, the visitors met her lying in a pool of blood with marks of injury on her body.

