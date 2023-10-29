FUT Female Lecturer Slaughtered In Minna Residence  

She was found dead in her residence at Gbaiko area of Minna, off Bosso Estate, in Bosso local government area of the State.

It was learnt that close relations and friends tried to get in touch with her earlier but could not get through to her in the early hours of on Sunday. Disturbed by the strange development, it was learnt that some of them traced her home and they found the Lecturer with the Department of Biochemistry in the pool of her blood.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed to LEADERSHIP that “some friends of one Dr. Mrs. Funmilola Adefolalu, a lecturer at FUT Minna visited her residence in Gbaiko Area of Minna due to inability to get her phone. headtopics.com

“Unfortunately, on getting to the house, the visitors met her lying in a pool of blood with marks of injury on her body.”He stated that two knives with blood stains suspected to have been used to stab her by unknown person(s) were recovered from the scene.

The PPRO said the body of the slain Lecturer was taken to IBB Hospital, Minna, where she was confirmed dead, adding that “The unfortunate incident is under investigation.” The chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), FUT Minna Chapter, Dr Bolarin Gbolahan, also confirmed the incident. headtopics.com

Dr Gbolahan said: “It is strange that Academics are now becoming endangered species. Our members are being kidnapped almost every week at Keffi now. We cannot sleep in peace again in our homes in Minna. The level of insecurity is becoming worrisome and something must be done before we all become victims of systemic failure.”

How Boko Haram kingpin, family lived in Niger community undetectedFor almost three years, residents of Kolobe Community in Gbeganu area in the outskirt of Minna, Niger State... Read more ⮕

My focus will be on Gen Z generation artistes, says Ara, new Lagos PMAN govAfter being announced as the new governor of the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association Of Nigeria, PMAN Lagos chapter, on Tuesday Aralola Olamuyiwa, Nigeria's foremost female drummer in Africa, commonly known by her stage name ‘Ara,’ unveiled her areas of priority. Read more ⮕

Ogun youths, students mourn Iyalode Alaba Lawson, call for immortalizationThe national leadership of the Coalition of Ogun State Students and Youths (COSSY) has mourned the passing of the first female President of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), and the Iyalode of Egbaland, late Chief Mrs. Alaba Lawson. Read more ⮕

Senate President, Akpabio, Ackson of Tanzania elected into IPU executive committeeDeputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has congratulated the Speaker of the Tanzanian Parliament, Tulia Ackson, on her election as the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). Ackson was on Friday in Luanda Angola, elected as the 31st President of the global parliamentary body, making her the first female African to lead the union. Read more ⮕

How Boko Haram kingpin, family lived in Niger community undetectedFor almost three years, residents of Kolobe Community in Gbeganu area in the outskirt of Minna, Niger State... Read more ⮕