FUT Female Lecturer Slaughtered In Minna Residence  

She was found dead in her residence at Gbaiko area of Minna, off Bosso Estate, in Bosso local government area of the State.
It was learnt that close relations and friends tried to get in touch with her earlier but could not get through to her in the early hours of on Sunday. Disturbed by the strange development, it was learnt that some of them traced her home and they found the Lecturer with the Department of Biochemistry in the pool of her blood.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed to LEADERSHIP that "some friends of one Dr. Mrs. Funmilola Adefolalu, a lecturer at FUT Minna visited her residence in Gbaiko Area of Minna due to inability to get her phone.
“Unfortunately, on getting to the house, the visitors met her lying in a pool of blood with marks of injury on her body.”He stated that two knives with blood stains suspected to have been used to stab her by unknown person(s) were recovered from the scene.
The PPRO said the body of the slain Lecturer was taken to IBB Hospital, Minna, where she was confirmed dead, adding that "The unfortunate incident is under investigation." The chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), FUT Minna Chapter, Dr Bolarin Gbolahan, also confirmed the incident.
Dr Gbolahan said: “It is strange that Academics are now becoming endangered species. Our members are being kidnapped almost every week at Keffi now. We cannot sleep in peace again in our homes in Minna. The level of insecurity is becoming worrisome and something must be done before we all become victims of systemic failure.”