Ohinoyi of Ebira’s death, a painful loss

has mourned the death of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Majesty, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, describing it as a painful loss.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu described the late monarch as peace-loving, affable, and cerebral. The president, however, condoled with the government and people of Kogi State on the passing of the revered traditional ruler.He said: “The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was in a class of his own. He was highly respected and admired for his deep insights, wisdom, and sophistication. He had a masterful way of handling issues. He was very knowledgeable and wise.President Tinubu asked the good people of Kogi State to take solace in the legacy of peace and fellowship left behind by the late monarch.

