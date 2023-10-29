NNPP crisis deepens as southeast stakeholders disown Kwankwaso in Anambra

) has deepened, following the stand of the southeast stakeholders that their presidential candidate during the February 25 election, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso is no longer a member of the party.

They also reaffirmed the dissolution of Kawu Ali’s led-National Working Committee (NWC) of the party. The southeast leaders therefore, called on the public not to have any political dealings with Kwankwaso and his group under the platform of NNPP again.

The resolution was moved by Hon Chief Ozeogu Stephen, acting Ebonyi state chairman of NNPP which was seconded by Hon Nnani Emmanuel, acting state publicity secretary imo state respectively. “Our party NNPP is not imuned to party quagmires, but the peculiarities in our circumstances is worth dealing with decisively to resist the obvious. headtopics.com

“We have a situation where the NWC was swallowed and manipulated by few new entrants, they marshaled the NWC members to meetings in their private houses for easy access and control for selfish and unpopular decisions.

“They conspired and replaced their imaginary enemies in many states with some Kwankwasiya members as the caretaker chairmen.”

JUST IN: NNPP Reacts to Supreme Court’s Affirmation of Tinubu as PresidentA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Ogun NNPP commends DPP’s intervention in party crisisThe Nation Newspaper Ogun NNPP commends DPP's intervention in party crisis Read more ⮕

NNPP chieftain Ajadi knocks federal lawmakers over N160m SUV carsThe Nation Newspaper NNPP chieftain Ajadi knocks federal lawmakers over N160m SUV cars Read more ⮕

NNPP chieftain lambasts senators over purchase of N160m SUV carsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

469 SUV cars: You are insensitive to Nigerians’ plight – NNPP chieftain lambasts NASS membersA chieftain New Nigeria People's Party, (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has berated members of the National Assembly over their plan to purchase 469 sports utility vehicles at the rate of N160m each. Oguntoyinbo said that such plan shows that the lawmakers are insensitive to the current suffering of ordinary Nigerians. Read more ⮕

Police nab notorious suspect ‘Alagbon’ in AnambraOperatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested one Obioma Okafor-Ama, popularly known as Alagbon, who has been torn in the flesh of people of Nise Community in the Awka South Local Government Area. Read more ⮕