German gives €81m grant to ECOWAS for electricity, others

ECOWAS Commission’s President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray announced this on Sunday when he received the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz who is in Abuja on a two day visit.

Touray said the grant will cover peace andnsecurity, social protection in the sub-region amongst other things. He said: “Recently, we concluded an agreement of €81million that the government of Germany and the people of Germany has decided to grant ECOWAS to support in various areas.

“The grant will cover areas such as peaceful and inclusive society, climate and energy transition, sustainable and economic development, health, social protection and population. These are important sectors and we appreciate Germany for their support.” headtopics.com

He said ECOWAS and German has agreed to work closely to address the numerous challenges facing the sub-region. “Your Excellency during our discussion, we talked about the challenges that this region is facing such as insecurity, and infrastructure deficit. We have agreed to continue working together.

“Our regions are closely linked. What happens in one area affects the other and then we appreciate what Germany is doing individually and through the European Union for supporting this region.“We are appreciative of the partnership that the region continues to enjoy with Germany and the EU particularly in the area of peace and security, and strong governance. headtopics.com

“So we particularly value the exchange with ECOWAS on this subject matter. It is about not accepting military coups demanding that a return to constitutional authority takes place and provide for peace and security in the region.”

