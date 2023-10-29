Nigeria, Germany Bilateral Relations Strengthen As Chancellor Scholz Visit Africa’s Giant

As announced by the German Embassy in Nigeria, Scholz’s visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Germany and Nigeria.

In a recent briefing, the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Gunther, revealed a significant increase in trade between Germany and Nigeria. The trade volume reached €3 billion in 2022, a substantial rise from the previous year’s €2 billion.Now that the German leader is visiting Nigeria these already existing bilateral relations would be consolidated for the mutual benefit of both countries.

He will then proceed to Lagos where he will open a Nigeria-German Business Conference organised by the Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce. According to the Nigerian German Embassy: “It is the first visit of a Head of Government to Nigeria since the inauguration of the new government. With diplomatic relations spanning over 60 years, Germany and Nigeria have a warm and longstanding relationship. They are natural partners as both are the strongest economy and the most populous country on their respective continents. headtopics.com

“While in the country, Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ECOWAS Commission President, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray in Abuja. He will then proceed to Lagos where he will open a Nigeria-German Business Conference organized by the Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce.

