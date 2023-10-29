Tinubu Meets German Chancellor, Vows To Transform Nigeria’s Economy 

During bilateral discussions with the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on Sunday at the Presidential Villa, President Tinubu outlined his vision for transformative governance.

The President called for increased cooperation between Nigeria and Germany, particularly in the areas of security, natural resources, education, and democracy. He welcomed the German delegation and emphasized that the recent affirmation of his election by the Supreme Court had removed distractions, allowing him to focus on advancing the nation.

President Tinubu stated, “Nigeria is still crawling, but we are determined to change the narrative and bring about a transformative government in the country.” Chancellor Scholz, in response, highlighted the importance of further collaboration, especially in infrastructure development, with a focus on electricity and energy.He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his role within ECOWAS and stressed the need for joint efforts in promoting peace and stability in Africa and worldwide. headtopics.com

