Tinubu Receives German Chancellor Scholz At Presidential Villa

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday received the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.The chancellor, who is on a two-day visit to Nigeria, is said to have been accompanied by a delegation of high-ranking German business people including Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of some of the highest-valued companies in the country as well as by a cultural delegation.

The two leaders are expected to explore ways of fortifying the bilateral relations between the two countries. This is the third major visit of Chancellor Scholz to Africa and his first visit to Nigeria since the inauguration of President Tinubu’s administration on May 29, 2023.

