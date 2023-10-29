Photos: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Nigeria

He arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital at about 2:20pm Nigerian time.

Olaf Scholz was received by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, alongside another top Nigerian government official.

The two-day visit by the German Chancellor between the 29th and 30th of October is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Germany and Nigeria. While in the country, Chancellor Scholz will meet President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ECOWAS Commission President, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray in Abuja. headtopics.com

He will then proceed to Lagos where he will open a Nigeria-German Business Conference organised by the Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce. While in Lagos, he will interface with representatives of Nigerian Civil Society as well as with Nigerian start-up entrepreneurs.

Along with the delegation, Chancellor Scholz will take part in a tour of the city of Lagos to gain insights into the challenges and opportunities presented by a megacity such as Lagos.

