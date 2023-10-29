Gbajabiamila chides critics, says president’s team not driven by money politics

He said the rumours were a figment of imagination by the peddlers, adding that President Tinubu’s team is not driven by money politics.

The statement read: “The government’s commitment to its objectives remains resolute, and it is clear that they intend to persevere through challenges or distractions that may arise. However, the Chief of Staff remains unfazed by the rumors and took to Twitter to set the record straight.

“In his message, he stressed that it is not the time to be sidetracked or allow divisive tactics to interfere with the noble aim. The government remains committed to its mission, and they will continue to work diligently towards achieving their goals. headtopics.com

“The government’s commitment to its objectives remains resolute, and it is clear that they intend to persevere through challenges or distractions that may arise.”

Alex Ozone’s homecoming development gets recognitionThe Nation Newspaper Alex Ozone's homecoming development gets recognition Read more ⮕

Araoyinbo completes multi-million naira hotelThe Nation Newspaper Araoyinbo completes multi-million naira hotel Read more ⮕

Naira Marley threatens legal action against K-Solo for defamationThe Nation Newspaper Naira Marley threatens legal action against K-Solo for defamation Read more ⮕

How Orijin celebrated Fela’s Legacy at 2023 FelabrationThe Nation Newspaper How Orijin celebrated Fela's Legacy at 2023 Felabration Read more ⮕

Uzoma Omenka laments injustice in ‘Freedom’The Nation Newspaper Uzoma Omenka laments injustice in 'Freedom' Read more ⮕

Fans hail Tana Adelana for role in ‘Ijogbon’The Nation Newspaper Fans hail Tana Adelana for role in 'Ijogbon' Read more ⮕