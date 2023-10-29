Tinubu to German chancellor: Nigeria crawling but we’re bringing transformative government

President Bola Tinubu has assured Olaf Scholz, German chancellor, that his administration is determined to bring about a transformative government in Nigeria.

The president said Nigeria is still struggling to record giant economic strides, noting that his government had been distracted by the election contests in court. Tinubu added that his administration has been able to tackle insecurity “significantly” but still needs support to “totally” crush the challenge.Advertisement

“You would have noticed, that I don’t need to go about the various problems happening in the Sahel region of Africa. You have seen and noticed the coup in Guinea and recently in the Niger Republic.“We have people diplomatically managing the situation. The need for you to help in that of security will be emphasised and we will continue to require your knowledge. headtopics.com

Tinubu assured that the country is ready to partner “with Germany as the largest economy in Europe”, adding that Nigeria has the right environment to support foreign investments.“We are blessed with good environment, weather and mineral resources. Our hydrocarbon industry is still fledging environmentally while we are moving towards the transition energy source.

