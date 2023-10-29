SERAP writes INEC, seeks recognition of right to vote securely

) has urged the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to pursue constitutional and legal reforms that would ensure explicitly and recognize Nigerians’ right to vote and to vote securely in free, fair and honest elections as a fundamental right.

The organisation said: “The explicit recognition of the right to vote and to vote securely would improve the right to representative democracy in the country. It argued that the challenges facing the electoral process can be addressed by a swift adaptation and innovation in both election laws and election technology.

According to the organisation: "Nigerian politicians have little incentive to pursue genuine constitutional and legal reforms that would improve the exercise by Nigerians of their right to participation in the electoral process and in the mechanisms of government.

“The major problem facing the country’s democracy is the lack of respect for Nigerians’ right to participation and the concomitant lack of trust in election results. If citizens do not believe in the election process, then the entire system of democratic government becomes a questionable enterprise.

"The country's electoral legal rules are entirely inconsistent and incompatible with the requirements of the right to political participation, which is explicitly guaranteed under article 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and article 13 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights which Nigeria has ratified.

“Nigerians do not currently enjoy explicit and enforceable right to vote and to vote securely. As the 2023 general elections have shown, the absence of this right in the Nigerian Constitution 1999 has seriously undermined the right of Nigerians to effectively participate in their own government, and the credibility and integrity of the electoral process.

